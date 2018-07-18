Wednesday at the Fayette County Fair

Today at the Fayette County Fair is the highly-anticipated Signature Series Harness Racing and Community Night at the Races, held at the McDonald’s Grandstand at 4 p.m.

Community night is sponsored by the Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, and the Fayette County Agricultural Society.

The cost to enter the grandstand for the night of the event is $10, however, merchants on the fairgrounds will be handing out free tickets to enter. Prizes will be given out during the evening event.

The full schedule of events at Wednesday’s fair also includes:

– The junior fair market hog show at the hog pavilion, beginning at 8 a.m.

– The poultry showmanship and breeding show at the small animal barn, beginning at 8 a.m.

– The junior fair dog rally & agility activities at the activity tent, beginning at 10 a.m.

– Horse demonstrations will be held at 10 a.m. at the horse arena.

– The junior fair dairy feeder show and showmanship will be held at 11 a.m. at the sales arena, followed the market dairy beef show.

– The first sale of fair week will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the sales arena — the turkey, rabbit and junior fair chicken sale.

– Finally, the 4-H Horse & Rider Costume Contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the horse arena.