Where’s the beef!?

The Fayette County Junior Fair Beef Feeder Grand Champion — Quinton Waits — was named Tuesday afternoon following a three-hour show. Pictured with Waits (L to R): Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Mike Rife, Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Kris Waits, Daryl Waits, judge Oran Wolfe, Fayette County Fair Queen Jordan Bernard and Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Haley Copas. He also was named the Grand Champion Born and Raised Beef Feeder.

The 2018 Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits won the reserve grand champion beef feeder Tuesday afternoon. Pictured with Waits (L to R): Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Fayette County Fair Queen First Attendant Haley Copas, Kris Waits, Quinton Waits, Daryl Waits, judge Oran Wolfe, and Fayette County Fair Queen Jordan Bernard.

McKenzie Riley won the third overall beef feeder and reserve champion born and raised on Tuesday afternoon. Pictured with Riley (L to R): Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Macie Riley and judge Oran Wolfe.

Macie Riley won the fifth overall beef feeder during Tuesday’s show. Pictured with Riley (L to R): Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, McKenzie Riley and judge Oran Wolfe.

Justin Etzler won the fourth overall beef feeder at the Fayette County Junior Beef Feeder show Tuesday. Pictured with Etzler (L to R): Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher and judge Oran Wolfe.

The 2018 Fayette County Junior Fair Beef Steer Grand Champion and Fayette County Born and Raised Grand Champion was Quinton Waits on Tuesday evening at the sales arena. Pictured with Waits (L to R): Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Kris Waits, Mike Rife and judge Oran Wolfe.

The 2018 Fayette County Junior Fair Beef Steer Reserve Grand Champion was McKenzie Riley on Tuesday evening at the sales arena. Pictured with Riley (L to R): Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Macie Riley, Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Shane Riley and judge Oran Wolfe.

The Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits won the third overall beef steer during the Beef Steer Show on Tuesday. Pictured with Waits (L to R): Ashton Bain, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Quinton Waits, Kris Waits and judge Oran Wolfe.

Caitlin Cottrill won the fourth overall beef steer on Tuesday evening. Pictured with Cottrill (L to R): Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Jill Cottrill, Chris Cottrill and judge Oran Wolfe.

Natalie Lindsey won the fifth overall beef steer on Tuesday evening. Pictured with Lindsey (L to R): Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Amiee Lindsey, Shawn Lindsey and judge Oran Wolfe.

Kaylee Craig won the Reserve Champion Fayette County Born and Raised market steer on Tuesday evening. Pictured with Craig (L to R): Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Mike Rife, Brad Craig, Audrey Craig and Maggie Craig.