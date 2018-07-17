Ivey’s stellar week continues

One day into the 139th Fayette County Fair and Zander Ivey was already having a good week. Then on Tuesday, his fair week turned into a stellar one.

Ivey, 13, was victorious as the overall swine showman following Tuesday’s day-long show at the hog arena. He said he’s been involved with hogs for as long as he can remember, and that all of the hard work has paid off.

“When I heard I was the winner, I could’ve given the judge a hug I was so happy,” he said. “You have to put work in pretty much every day.”

On Monday, Ivey had already been named the champion senior breeding gilt showman, he won the overall grand champion breeding gilt prize, and was also third overall in the breeding gilt show.

“It’s been a good week,” Ivey said.

The judge at Tuesday’s show, A.J. Genter, said Ivey displayed everything a judge wants to see in a showmanship competition.

“He was calm, cool and collected,” said Genter. “He always knew where and when to be, and he just did a great job of keeping his hog visible at all times. He’s very skilled.”

Genter also praised the work of the other four individuals who placed: Alison Reeves won reserve champion showman, Kylan Knapp finished third, Kaden Bryant finished fourth, and Emily Reeves finished fifth.

Genter added during his remarks that Fayette County hog exhibitors would be as competitive as anyone at any number of national competitions.

“It’s a humbling opportunity to be able to come to Fayette County and work with the youth,” he said. “This is a great place with a strong hog heritage.”

Zander Ivey (seated) won the overall swine showman Tuesday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Swine Showmanship competition. In the front row (left to right) surrounded by fair royalty are the other showmanship winners: Kylan Knapp (third place), Emily Reeves (fifth place), Alison Reeves (reserve champion showman), and Kaden Bryant (fourth place). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_IMG_3666.jpg Zander Ivey (seated) won the overall swine showman Tuesday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Swine Showmanship competition. In the front row (left to right) surrounded by fair royalty are the other showmanship winners: Kylan Knapp (third place), Emily Reeves (fifth place), Alison Reeves (reserve champion showman), and Kaden Bryant (fourth place).

Top swine exhibitors named at Tuesday showmanship

