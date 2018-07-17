Rabbit winners named Tuesday

On Tuesday, the small animal barn at the Fayette County Fair was filled with rabbits and the kids who have cared for them all year. The children and their rabbits competed in a market rabbit show, a rabbit breed show, and a doe and litter show.

The grand champion of the market rabbit show was raised and shown by Lynnie King, age 10. King is a member of the Fayette Firearms 4-H club and has been raising rabbits for three years.

She said she loves “the experience” of raising the animals. The reserve grand champion was raised and shown by Alyvia Atkinson, 9. Atkinson is a member of the Fun Bunch 4-H club.

In addition to grand champion and reserve grand champion, the titles for third through 10th place were awarded as follows:

Third place to Aubrey Schwartz, fourth place to Mackenzie Cory, fifth place to Alyssa Reeves, sixth place to Hayden Bartruff, seventh place to Katelyn Bock, eighth place to Simon Thornburg, ninth place to Kylie Creed, and 10th place to Carson Gilben.

The top 10 rabbits were chosen from among the 19 that won their classes. In addition to those already named, class-winning rabbits were raised by: Zoey Grooms, Savannah Wisecup, Cole Enochs, Kiersten Kulin, Alison Brady, Caleb Foy, Laikyn Hughes, Sara Dawson and Meghan Cory

The rabbit breed show followed the market rabbit show. Devon Carter, 12, raised the New Zealand Rabbit that won Best in Show as well as Best in Class for the sixth class. Carter is a member of the Fun Bunch 4-H club and said he likes raising rabbits because “it’s fun.” Best in Class for the fourth class was won by Abi Mick, 15.

The last rabbit show of the day was the doe and litter show. Mariah Carter, 18, raised the grand champion sixth class doe and litter. Carter is a member of the Pack Rat Crafters 4-H club. Wyatt Mayer, 14, raised the reserve grand champion sixth class doe and litter. He is a member of the Kids, Kritters, Khaos 4-H club.

The fourth class grand champion was raised by Lynnie King, and the reserve grand champion of the same class was raised by Alison Brady.

Market Rabbit Show Reserve Grand Champion Alyvia Atkinson receives her trophy from Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_IMG_1849.jpg Market Rabbit Show Reserve Grand Champion Alyvia Atkinson receives her trophy from Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz. Market Rabbit Show Grand Champion Lynnie King receives her trophy from Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_IMG_1859.jpg Market Rabbit Show Grand Champion Lynnie King receives her trophy from Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz. Rabbit Breed Show Grand Champion Devon Carter poses with his winning New Zealand rabbit, his trophy, and Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_rabbit-show-carter.jpg Rabbit Breed Show Grand Champion Devon Carter poses with his winning New Zealand rabbit, his trophy, and Small Animal Queen Aubrey Schwartz. Doe and Litter Grand Champions and Reserve Grand Champions pose with their trophies. From left to right: Mariah Carter, Wyatt Mayer, Lynnie King and Alison Brady. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_rabbit-show-litters-.jpg Doe and Litter Grand Champions and Reserve Grand Champions pose with their trophies. From left to right: Mariah Carter, Wyatt Mayer, Lynnie King and Alison Brady.

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2

