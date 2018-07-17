Greenfield woman killed in head-on collision

A head-on collision between an ambulance and car on Monday night claimed the life of a Greenfield woman and critically injured a Hillsboro woman, authorities said.

Christine Raike, 60, Greenfield, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 9 p.m. on U.S. Route 62 north of Hillsboro, according to Sgt. Joshua Hunter of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post.

A preliminary investigation indicates Raike was a passenger in a gray 2001 Chrysler 300, which was traveling southwest on U.S. Route 62 when it drove left of center and collided head-on with a 2013 Chevrolet ambulance headed the opposite direction, according to Hunter.

The ambulance was driven by Kevin Poole, 36, Washington Court House, Hunter said, and Douglas Scott, 54, Washington Court House, was the only other occupant.

Scott sustained non-life threatening injuries. Hunter said Poole’s condition was unknown.

The Chrysler was driven by Donald Hill, 41, Hillsboro, Hunter said. Hill refused treatment at the scene.

Another occupant, Nichole Edie, 32, Hillsboro, was transported to Highland District Hospital and later taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Hunter said.

There was no update on Edie’s condition Tuesday.

Hunter said there may have been another occupant in the Chrysler, but due to a shift change at the time of the accident, not all of the information was passed on.

The ambulance belonged to EAST Ambulance, a private medical transportation company located in Leesburg.

Hunter said investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol as a factor in the collision.

The incident remains under investigation.

