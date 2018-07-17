Competitors show skill in equine versatility

The winner of the Junior class — sponsored by Summer Funeral Homes — was Madison Johnson (seated). Pictured (L to R): second place winner Katy Kotlinski, class sponsor Terry Summers with his grandson Grant Talkington and third place winner Lorelei King.

The 2018 Fayette County Junior Fair Horse Versatility Show was held on Tuesday morning with over a dozen competitors. The winner of the Walk-Trot class — sponsored by John Jordan, DOS — was Taylor Payton (seated). Pictured (L to R): third place winner Shelby Snider, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher, Fayette County Horse Queen Andrea Robinson and second place winner Chloe Gardner.

The winner of the Senior class — sponsored by Ashley Casto Quarter Horses — was Anya Matthews (seated). Pictured (L to R): third place winner Abby Arledge, class sponsor Ashley Casto, Fayette County Fair Queen Attendant Victoria Schappacher and second place winner Fayette County Horse Queen Andrea Robinson.