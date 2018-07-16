High fashion at the Fayette County Fair

The 2018 Fayette County Guys & Gals Sheep Lead was held Monday evening at the sales arena. Winner of the pairs class were Hidy and Cali Kirkpatrick.

The winner of the costume class was Alli Knecht as a gardener

The winner of the 4 to 6 year-old class was Carly Pokorny.

The winner of the 7-year-old class was Eloise Roehm.

The winner of the 8-year-old class was Karlee Johnson. She is pictured with the 2018 Lamb and Wool Queen Abigail Mick.

The winner of the 9-year-old class was Emma Hagler.

The winner of the 10-year-old class was Peyton Johnson.

The winner of the 10 and 11-year-old class was Caitlin Paige Cottrill.

The winner of the 13 and 14-year-old class was Lexi Hagler.

The winner of the 15 to 17 year-old class was Victoria Waits.