Poultry champions raised by Ginn and Waits

Market turkeys and chickens were judged the Fayette County Junior Fair on Monday. The grand champion market chickens were raised by Adam Ginn, 18, and the grand champion market turkey was raised by Quinton Waits, 18.

Ginn is a member of Future Farmers of America. Waits is a member of the Peppy Perry Farmers 4-H club.

Ginn, who has participated in FFA for four years and participated in 4-H for eight years before that, said he likes raising chickens because “they’re all chicks at one point,” which he said means “everybody has a chance to win.”

Waits said he chose to raise turkeys after years of raising other types of poultry. He said his turkey was named grand champion because the judge “just liked the way that it was structured.”

Judge Timothy Bowles said he was “looking for carcass qualities” in the poultry he judged. Bowles has been judging poultry for 28 years, and said he loves working with “the youth” and seeing them learn “different lessons that they’ll use later on in life.”

The reserve grand champion turkey was raised by Courtney Dodds, 17, who also came in second place in rabbit showmanship on Monday. The reserve grand champion chickens were raised by Kielyn Quigley, 9.

Dodds is a member of the Funny Farmers 4-H club and Quigley is a member of Kids, Kritters, Khaos.

