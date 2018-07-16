Grubb wins overall dog showman

Heading into her ninth year of showing dogs at the Fayette County Junior Fair, 17-year-old Khenadi Grubb was uncertain if she would ever be able to win the top prize. Little did she know that Monday’s show would be her moment to shine.
“I didn’t know if I’d ever get to this point,” said Grubb, after learning that she had indeed been named the 2018 Overall Dog Showman. “I’m just really excited. I’m so proud of myself and I’m so proud of Zoe.”
“Zoe” is Grubb’s 7-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback dog that showed expertly during Monday’s competition.
“She worked so well with me today,” said Grubb, who is a member of the 4-H Fun Bunch. “We’ve put in a lot of work and it all paid off. I don’t think many people realize how much work it is to show dogs. I’m thrilled to be able to compete in the Showman of Showmen (held this coming Saturday) for the first time. I’m really looking forward to that.”
Each year at the Fayette County Fair, the top showmen from each animal species gather for the ultimate test of showmanship skill as they attempt to present all the species represented at the Showman of Showmen competition.
Grubb was also the winner of the Senior B class in the showmanship show.
Also in the showmanship category, Gabbi Thoroman won the Junior B class, Laine Holstein won the Junior A class, and Hailey Honicker won the Intermediate B class.
In the obedience category, Summer Hurles won Open Class A, Tori Evans won Graduate Class B, Katrina Koski won Novice Class B, Anya Matthews won Pre-Novice Class, Hailey Honicker won Novice Class A, Madeline Lynch won Beginner Novice B Class, and Bernadette Dowdell won Beginner Novice A Class.
Madeline Lynch won the High on Trial (on-lead) award, and Katrina Koski won the High on Trial (off-lead) award. Koski also won the High Combined (showmanship and obedience) competition.
