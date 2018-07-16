Grubb wins overall dog showman

Heading into her ninth year of showing dogs at the Fayette County Junior Fair, 17-year-old Khenadi Grubb was uncertain if she would ever be able to win the top prize. Little did she know that Monday’s show would be her moment to shine.

“I didn’t know if I’d ever get to this point,” said Grubb, after learning that she had indeed been named the 2018 Overall Dog Showman. “I’m just really excited. I’m so proud of myself and I’m so proud of Zoe.”

“Zoe” is Grubb’s 7-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback dog that showed expertly during Monday’s competition.

“She worked so well with me today,” said Grubb, who is a member of the 4-H Fun Bunch. “We’ve put in a lot of work and it all paid off. I don’t think many people realize how much work it is to show dogs. I’m thrilled to be able to compete in the Showman of Showmen (held this coming Saturday) for the first time. I’m really looking forward to that.”

Each year at the Fayette County Fair, the top showmen from each animal species gather for the ultimate test of showmanship skill as they attempt to present all the species represented at the Showman of Showmen competition.

Grubb was also the winner of the Senior B class in the showmanship show.

Also in the showmanship category, Gabbi Thoroman won the Junior B class, Laine Holstein won the Junior A class, and Hailey Honicker won the Intermediate B class.

In the obedience category, Summer Hurles won Open Class A, Tori Evans won Graduate Class B, Katrina Koski won Novice Class B, Anya Matthews won Pre-Novice Class, Hailey Honicker won Novice Class A, Madeline Lynch won Beginner Novice B Class, and Bernadette Dowdell won Beginner Novice A Class.

Madeline Lynch won the High on Trial (on-lead) award, and Katrina Koski won the High on Trial (off-lead) award. Koski also won the High Combined (showmanship and obedience) competition.

At Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show, the showmanship category class winners were: Gabbi Thoroman, Laine Holstein, Khenadi Grubb and Hailey Honicker. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_IMG_3567.jpg At Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show, the showmanship category class winners were: Gabbi Thoroman, Laine Holstein, Khenadi Grubb and Hailey Honicker. From left to right, Katrina Koski was the High on Trial off-lead winner and high combined winner; Khenadi Grubb was the overall dog showman; and Madeline Lynch was the High on Trial on-lead winner at Monday’s dog show. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_8C84D9CE-B404-4AC8-B5F0-30EE1F13474F.jpeg From left to right, Katrina Koski was the High on Trial off-lead winner and high combined winner; Khenadi Grubb was the overall dog showman; and Madeline Lynch was the High on Trial on-lead winner at Monday’s dog show. At Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show, the obedience category class winners were: Summer Hurles, Tori Evans, Katrina Koski, Anya Matthews, Hailey Honicker, Madeline Lynch and Bernadette Dowdell. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_AF4A34C5-386A-40FF-A4D5-505487B76AA4.jpeg At Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show, the obedience category class winners were: Summer Hurles, Tori Evans, Katrina Koski, Anya Matthews, Hailey Honicker, Madeline Lynch and Bernadette Dowdell. Khenadi Grubb was named the overall dog showman at the 2018 Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show on Monday. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_3D79A778-1465-4607-8B90-52DF31D2747A.jpeg Khenadi Grubb was named the overall dog showman at the 2018 Fayette County Junior Fair Dog Show on Monday.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica