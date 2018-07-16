Winners named at swine breeding show & showmanship competitions

Zander Ivey (with trophy) won the overall grand champion breeding gilt prize Monday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Breeding Gilt Show, and also the champion crossbred gilt.

Zander Ivey won the third place overall breeding gilt prize Monday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Breeding Gilt Show.

Drake Sharp won the reserve champion overall breeding gilt prize Monday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Breeding Gilt Show, and also the champion purebred breeding gilt.

Drake Sharp won the fourth place overall breeding gilt prize Monday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Breeding Gilt Show.

Alison Reeves won the fifth place overall breeding gilt prize Monday at the Fayette County Junior Fair Breeding Gilt Show.

Zander Ivey (second from left) was named the Champion Senior Breeding Gilt Showman at Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair Swine Breeding Showmanship competition, and Alison Reeves (second from right) was named the Champion Junior Breeding Gilt Showman. Pictured with Ivey and Reeves are Pork Princess Ella McCarty, Pork Queen Aubrey McCoy, and Pork Princess Cotey Payton.