Flag retirement ceremony held Monday at grandstand

Monday at the Fayette County Fair was Veterans’ Day. All Fayette County veterans could enter the fairgrounds free of charge in honor of their service to our country.

At noon in the McDonald’s Grandstand, a flag retirement ceremony was held. The Fayette County Honor Guard explained and demonstrated the 13 folds of the American flag.

The Jeffersonville Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and the Fayette County Girl Scouts also participated in the ceremony.

The preferred method for retiring any United States flag that is faded or torn is by burning it. There are several methods for burning a flag, however, whichever method is used, respect is always the first rule. After the flag has burned to ashes the ashes are respectfully buried.

Unfortunately, there was not a large turnout for the ceremony. However, there were two local veterans in the grandstands who went onto the field to assist with the retirement ceremony. Air Force veteran Dick Shipley and Navy veteran Charles Morgan joined the Veteran Honor Guard and the Fayette County Scouts in saluting and honoring the retired flags.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_20180716_120320.jpg Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_AE8D68D5-BA63-4A93-A231-54CE4CFD2F9D.jpeg Photo courtesy of Bev Mullen