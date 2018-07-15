Bernard crowned as 2018 Fayette County Fair Queen

Jordan Bernard was named the 2018 Fayette County Fair Queen on Sunday afternoon in front of residents during the 139th-annual Fayette County Fair Opening Ceremony. Bernard (middle) is surrounded by Fayette County Fair attendant Victoria Schappacher (top) and Fayette County Fair first attendant Haley Copas. The trio was crowned during the ceremony by 2017 Fayette County Fair Queen Marissa Sheets. Following the crowning, Bernard cut the ribbon to officially open the fair. Stay with the Record-Herald all this week for more Fayette County Fair coverage.

