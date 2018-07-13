County fair almost here

With set-up for the 139th-annual Fayette County Fair finishing this weekend, the whole community is invited to the opening ceremony on Sunday.
Following the Queen’s Tea on June 27, a field of seven ladies attempting to become the next Fayette County Fair Queen was narrowed to three. Those three — Victoria Schappacher, Haley Copas and Jordan Bernard — will be the 2018 Fayette County Fair Court and one will be named queen. The Fayette County Fair Queen will be crowned during the opening ceremony on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s Grandstand. Organizers are encouraging the entire community to join for the celebration.
This year the fair will be held July 16-21. Currently, forecasts on weather.com predict the majority of the week to have cloudy skies and possible thunderstorms.
Monday will begin the fair week with thunderstorms, a high of 86 degrees and a low of 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
On Tuesday, scattered thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon with a high of 83 and a low of 62. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
On Wednesday, sunny skies will bring a high temperature of 80 degrees and a low of 58 with no precipitation currently expected.
On Thursday, partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 87 and a low of 71 is currently expected. Chance for precipitation is 10 percent.
On Friday, scattered thunderstorms are predicted with a 60 percent chance of precipitation. The high temperature is expected to be around 80 and the low around 61.
Finally, on Saturday more storms could be expected in the evening with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. Temperature highs will be around 80 degrees and the low could drop to 62 degrees.
Stay with the Record-Herald for coverage all week long from the 139th-annual Fayette County Fair, including the Fayette County Fair Queen announcement on our website Sunday evening.
