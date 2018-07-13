Fair preparation underway

The Fayette County Fair set-up was in full swing Friday. Brenden Lee and Rebecca Worrell place their booth just outside the Mahan Building.

Devin Morrison (blue shirt) and Brage Koetter (green shirt) with Tony’s Welding finish up the last few parts of the new gate at the fairgrounds.

Amusements of America was busy setting up rides and attractions throughout the day Friday.

The Fayette County Cattle Feeders also prepared for a week’s worth of customers Friday morning.

The cattle barn had several volunteers laying mulch and setting up a few pens on Friday.

Many other barns also had signs of set-up. From pens to bedding to outlets for fans, the animals will be well-cared for throughout next week.

The hog pavilion was nearly finished as of Friday morning.

The horse project participants were also around Friday cleaning up the various buildings and preparing for move-in on Sunday.

Mariah Carter and Monica Matthews took a bit of time to relax following a power outage on Friday during an accident that damaged an electrical pole. The power had just returned and the duo was about to resume preparing the Chuck Wagon for next week’s festivities.

Other horsemen and horsewomen also prepared with some warm-ups for harness racing next week on the track.

With the old emergency personnel building tore down, the EMT’s, firefighters and other first responders will be in a small rented building just adjacent to the site of the old building.

The St. Colman Catholic Church food booth was also being prepared on Friday morning.

The Mahan Building offices were busy throughout the day selling passes and relaying information to the many visitors on Friday as set-up continued.

The inside of the Mahan Building was nearly finished by Friday afternoon for businesses and non-profits to begin their move-in.

The fine arts building was also being prepared Friday. Photo submissions, as well as many other submissions, were being hung or placed in their proper locations by volunteers.

Volunteers worked throughout Friday to get the fine arts building ready for the patrons to the Fayette County Fair next week.

Doug Marine works with the various painting and drawing submissions on Friday to display them before the fair next week.