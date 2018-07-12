Annual Airport open house coming Aug. 4

The Fayette County Airport — located at 2770 State Route 38 Northeast — will hold its annual Open House/Fly-in on Saturday, Aug. 4, and will feature a new historical plane ride.

Each year the fly-in has a series of planes, including a historical B-25, on display for the crowd to enjoy from World War II, Korea and Vietnam. This year will be slightly different as the B-25 will be available for rides for the first time. A few flights will be available, so the community is encouraged to visit squareup.com/store/champaign-aviation-museum and register.

“We will kick off with the third-annual Runway Run before the pancake breakfast,” Jerry Van Dyke, Fayette County Airport manager said. “We will have bi-plane rides again starting at 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., and will also have kids’ activities and more. I really encourage the community to come out and visit the airport for the open house.”

The Runway Run — a 5K Walk/Run — will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 4. Registration is $30 before July 20 and $35 after. Residents can sign up at www.EZRegister.com or by picking up an application at the Fayette County YMCA, The Rusty Keg, The Fayette County Airport or at Fayette County Travel & Tourism. All pre-registrations will be entered into a drawing for a scenic plane ride for two.

“The run will benefit Kamp Dovetail and Honor Flights this year,” Mark Carr, Runway Run organizer, said. “Honor Flights give plane rides to veterans to take them to Washington D.C. and lets them see the sights there, and Kamp Dovetail is a summer camp for disabled children. Both of these groups do great work and I think are good causes to donate to. Participants can walk or run for the event, and those that sign up will get a shirt, a bag with coupons, other goodies and more.”

Finally, a sky-diving show, courtesy of Team Fastrax based in Middletown, will delight the crowd with three performances – 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

“Come out and enjoy homemade ice cream, a skydiving show and the Southern Ohio Jeepers Association throughout the afternoon,” Jolinda Van Dyke, Fayette County Travel & Tourism president, said.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more information on this event.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Team Fastrax — professional skydivers — will delight the crowd with three performances – 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_IMG_4969.jpg Team Fastrax — professional skydivers — will delight the crowd with three performances – 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. The Fayette County Airport Open House/Fly-in will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_dewey1.jpg The Fayette County Airport Open House/Fly-in will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4. This year the B-25 will be available for rides for the first time. A few flights will be available so the community is encouraged to visit squareup.com/store/champaign-aviation-museum and register. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_IMG_0167.jpg This year the B-25 will be available for rides for the first time. A few flights will be available so the community is encouraged to visit squareup.com/store/champaign-aviation-museum and register.