Crimes & Traffic

Crimes and traffic reports were recently released by the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Francenya D. Dye, Covington, Ky., 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gregory O. Owens, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sean T. Lambright, Fairfield, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christi Johns, Cincinnati, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bradley H. House, New Albany, Ind., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Yevgen Chornenkyy, Lexington, Ky., 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ahmad A. Alenezi, Clearfield, Ky., 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jennifer J. Kelly, Columbus, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tapanga S. Miller, Milford, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Marilene J. Langley, Evansville, Ind., 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher M. Lovell, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aaron D. Neal, Lebanon, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sarah J. Buehler, Marietta, Ga., 86/70 speed fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bruce R. Bennett, Nicholasville, Ky., 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Austin J. Ahlborn, West Chester, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher Frometa, Morganville, N.J., 87/78 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dylan A. Lane, Hillsboro, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, defendant fined $30 and court costs.

Joshua S. Cook, Bloomingburg, operator’s license forfeiture/child support suspension, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from driving under suspension, defendant pled no contest, found not guilty.

Joshua S. Cook, Bloomingburg, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $106, defendant fined $30 and court costs.

Nicholas A. Baynes, Batavia, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Jessica F. Bailey, Crestwood, Ky., 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Blair R. Sharp, Cincinnati, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Luke C. Fisk, Canton, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid in 30 days.

Justin M. Anokye, Columbus, 74/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, upon motion of the State, charge amended from 88/70 speed, defendant pled guilty per agreement, suspend $25 of fine if paid in 30 days. No points.

Eric A. Rowe, Greenfield, driver/seat belt, $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Deborah R. Wuest, Port Saint Luc, Fla., driving in marked lane, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sahil Gupta, Lewis Center, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Elson E. Salter, Cincinnati, 59/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, charge amended from 84/70 to 59/55, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days. No points.

Rishika Atmakuri, Warrenville, Ill., 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph D. Rowe, Sandusky, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Deantray A. Stevens, Cincinnati, 111/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy J. Shin, Columbus, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David S. Parker II, Maineville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David J. Elsbrock, Columbus, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Stacey V. Thompkins, Cincinnati, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tammy D. Stone, Florence, Ky., 81/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tyler M. Rinehart, 925 Millwood Avenue, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privileges by Sept. 1, 2018.

Tyler M. Rinehart, 925 Millwood Avenue, 97/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, suspend $25 of fine if defendant pays within 60 days.

Holly A. Vermillion, 925 Millwood Avenue, wrongful entrapment, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend fine if defendant has no similar offenses for 2 years.

Hayden M. McDonald, Princeton, Ind., 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Natalie E. Uzee, Atlanta, Ga., 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Victoria R. Jones, 600 Damon Drive, 59/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, charge amended from 68/55 to 59/55, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Makenzie A. Morrow, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Brandy C. Moore, Columbus, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Angelica D. Molnar, Canton, Mich., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Roger A. Montoya, Lewis Center, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lamonte J. Crenshaw, Columbus, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher T. Fox, 819 Briar Avenue, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Autumn A. Davis, Piketon, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.