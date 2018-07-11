Baker named Rotary Club president

This week, Chelsie Baker was sworn in as president of the Washington Court House Rotary Club.

Prior to the swearing-in Tuesday, she served as president-elect for several months. The Rotary Club funds scholarships for local students, provides funding for local Little League teams, and supports various other community organizations through donations and volunteer efforts.

According to the club’s Facebook page, “the mission of Rotary is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.”

Baker, who also serves as the economic development director for the City of Washington Court House, said the club hopes to expand membership and to increase fundraising.

Baker has been a member of the Rotary Club for about two years. She said she joined because she saw it as a great networking opportunity and because the club’s motto of “service above self” appealed to her. She said one of her goals as president is to initiate more “young professionals,” because she said there is currently an “age gap” in the group.

She also hopes to expand the club’s funding of local groups and volunteer efforts. She said she encourages members of the community “to reach out” if they have a need for support from the Rotary Club.

Individuals who are interested in joining the club, which currently has about 40 members, are welcome to attend a meeting. The club meets every Tuesday, with the exception of some holidays. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting lasts until 1 p.m.

The meetings are held at the Crown Room at 1801 Columbus Ave.

By Megan Neary

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2

