‘Taste of Fayette’ to be held this Friday

This Friday, July 13, members of the community have the opportunity to gather in downtown Washington Court House to enjoy Taste of Fayette and to watch a family-friendly movie on the courthouse lawn.

Taste of Fayette will feature a number of local restaurants and chefs, including: Streetside 62, The Bird Cage, LaDonna’s Cafe & Baked Goods, Two Scoops of Sugar, and chef Marc Grubb. In addition, the downtown shops will be open and will feature special snacks. The Taste will last from 5-8 p.m. The movie, which will be announced on the Main Street Fayette Facebook page, will begin at 9 p.m.

Taste of Fayette and the film are part of the Shop Hop, a monthly event that is organized by Main Street Fayette, a local nonprofit that is dedicated to creating a welcoming family environment in downtown Washington Court House. Kendra Hernandez, vice president of Main Street Fayette, said she expects a good turnout for the events. Past Hops have brought good crowds, but the film has been rained out the two times it was scheduled to be shown.

“Hopefully third time’s the charm,” said Hernandez, adding that there’s a “zero percent change of rain right now!”

Hernandez said individuals who plan to watch the movie should “bring blankets and bring chairs and bring your attitude to move and groove because it’s a really fun movie.”

The final summer showing of a movie on the courthouse lawn will be held on Aug. 10. In addition to the film, the evening will be focused on teacher appreciation. Teachers will be able to present their school’s I.D.s at local shops to receive special deals or treats, and they will be entered into a raffle to win a basket filled with prizes from local vendors.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/07/web1_MainStreet.jpg

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124 or @MeganNeary2