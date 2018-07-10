Crimes & Traffic

Crimes and traffic reports were recently released by the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Sarah E. Tilson, Columbus, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Terry L. Morris, Jeffersonville, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, defendant pled no contest, found guilty, fined $30 and court costs.

Meagan A. White, Cincinnati, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ebay L. Cheeks, Columbus, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Karen A. Ross, Randolph, N.J., 84/70, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Miesha M. Lewis, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ourtney J. Bryant, Cleveland, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jasson S. Robbins, Orleans, Ind., 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tanya T. Joseph, Radcliff, Ky., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amy D. Crighton, Coraopolis, Pa., 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sandra G. Dawson, Lithia Springs, Ga., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jennifer L. Pigg, Warren, Ohio, 85/70 speed, $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kallie A. Davis, Jeffersonville, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Donald R. May, Leesburg, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Paige E. Delgatto, Cheshire, Conn., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Travis L. Gragg, Chillicothe, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $100, court costs $165, defendant pled guilty per agreement, sentenced 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offenses for 3 years.

Travis L. Gragg, Chillicothe, driver/seat belt, case dismissed per agreement.

Michael A. Martin, Columbus, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $145, upon motion of the State, charge amended from OVI to reckless operation, defendant pled guilty per agreement, sentenced 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offenses for 5 years, allow driver intervention program by Aug. 1, 2018, terminate administrative license suspension.

Michael A. Martin, Columbus, stop sign, case dismissed per agreement.

Dina M. Derussy, Dublin, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Steven M. Wilson Jr., 5362 US 22, 71/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jamar G. Williams, Westerville, Ohio, 101/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Donna M. Parry, Angleton, Texas, 81/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James J. Patterson, Delaware, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Thomas A. Owens Jr., Cincinnati, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Matthias K. Graciano, Independence, Ky., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christina S. Palmer, Greenfield, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cassandra M. Prezzia, St. Clairsville, Ohio, 81/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Spencer R. Doan, San Clemente, Calif, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jared L. Dixon, Independence, Ky. 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brittany D. Wells, Henderson, Ky., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Patrick M. Lau, Garfield Heights, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Noah D. Hayden, Kent, Ohio, 81/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica B. Abrams, Lexington, Ky., 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert L. Anderson, 1324 Flakes Ford Road SE, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Christina C. Adams, 8252 US 62 NE, following too close, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Elvis Z. Ngemasong, Upper Marlboro, Md., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tyler R. Sims, Wilmington, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Darryl C. Thompson, Lexington, Ky., 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.