Bryant named assistant dog warden

Brittany Bryant has been announced as the new assistant Dog Warden of Fayette County.

Although new to the job, she is not new to working with animals. Bryant has worked in the veterinary field for 18 years and earned a degree in veterinary technology from Columbus State Community College.

Before being named assistant dog warden, Bryant worked at Fayette Veterinary Hospital. She said she switched jobs because she wanted a “change of environment.” She was looking for “something different but still in the animal field,”and she found it at the shelter.

Bryant said her favorite thing about her job is interacting with the animals. She hopes to help them to find good homes, and to use her background in veterinary medicine to benefit the community.

Today, there will be a special adoption event at First American Loan, 76 Washington Square. The event will last from 10 a.m. to noon.

