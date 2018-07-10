Third-annual Farm to Fork Dinner set for Aug. 18

Plans are currently underway for the third-annual Farm to Fork Dinner.

This year’s dinner will be held Saturday, Aug. 18 at the farm of Fred and Debra Melvin of Bloomingburg. Along with locally raised meats, vegetables and homemade desserts, the committee is excited to be bringing back the Celebrity Chef competition. Chefs will be using locally-sourced produce to prepare the side dishes, and attendees vote for the best dish.

Chefs from Streetside 62, Werner’s BBQ, The Rusty Keg and The Farmer’s Pantry will be participating.

This year’s philanthropy partner will be the Rose Avenue Community Center (RACC). RACC is an active compassion ministry outreach within the ministry of the Heritage Memorial Church in Washington Court House. RACC is dedicated to providing spiritual support, meals and food supplies, clothing, mentoring and other resources to residents of Fayette County. Proceeds from this event will be used to help fund the after-school mentoring and meals program, and summer lunch program for school-age children in Fayette County.

The evening will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Live music will be provided by “New Again,” a gospel bluegrass group from Bainbridge. Dinner will include roast beef, pork loin and lamb kabobs along with sides made by local chefs. There will be a cash bar serving Ohio beer, wine and hard cider.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available at Weade Law Office, 220 E. Market St., Washington C.H., or the Farm Bureau Office, 1425 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. For information on how to become a table sponsor, contact the Farm Bureau office at 937-382-4407.