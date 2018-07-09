South Central Ohio gas prices increase, demand remains strong

Gas prices in South Central Ohio are up by seven cents over the week to $2.821 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Gas prices are volatile on the week in the Great Lakes and Central region, ranging from seven cents cheaper to six cents more expensive. A handful of states’ gas price averages remain stable on the week. Four states from these regions land on this week’s largest gas price changes list, including Ohio (+6 cents).

Gasoline inventories built for a fourth week in the region. Adding nearly 440,000 barrels, total inventories sit at 53.7 million. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), levels are similar to this time last year.

Today’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average $2.821

Average price during the week of July 2, 2018 $2.751

Average price during the week of July 10, 2017 $2.272

Here is the price per gallon of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.875 Athens

$2.742 Chillicothe

$2.754 Columbiana

$2.774 East Liverpool

$2.798 Gallipolis

$2.843 Hillsboro

$2.852 Ironton

$2.909 Jackson

$2.888 Logan

$2.695 Marietta

$2.860 Portsmouth

$2.780 Steubenville

$2.890 Washington Court House

$2.839 Waverly

On the National Front

The national gas price average is $2.87, which is a penny more expensive on the week. Pump prices in nearly 30 states are seeing a jump of as much as eight cents, a dozen states saw prices drop and another dozen states’ gas price averages remain stable from last Monday. Demand for gasoline this summer remains very strong week-over-week, driving gas prices higher in some areas alongside rising crude prices.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased 86 cents to settle at $73.80. Crude prices trended lower last week following EIA’s report that showed U.S. crude oil inventories increased by a total of 1.3 million barrels. It was the first time in three weeks that the U.S. has seen a build in inventories, which typically sees drawdowns throughout the summer. At 417.9 million barrels, crude inventories in the U.S. are 85 million lower than they were at this time last year.

The surprise build in total crude stocks gave market observers pause amid a slew of other factors influencing the oil market, including increasing geopolitical factors – in Iran, Libya, and Venezuela – potentially destabilizing global supply. Moving into this week, market observers will watch these factors to determine their impact on supply. If it appears that supply could be reduced amid high global crude demand, oil prices may increase.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 80 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.