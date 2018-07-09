County fair returns next week

Look for the 2018 Fayette County Fair Preview in this Wednesday’s edition

The 139th Fayette County Fair, July 16-21, will feature many “of the same attractions with a few new things sprinkled in,” according to Fayette County Fair Board Vice President Doug Marine.

These attractions include livestock shows and classic fair foods alongside some new food vendors, rides provided by American Amusements, and more fun for the whole family. Marine expects to “bring about 5,000 people per day through the gates,” he said.

The fair will begin on Sunday, July 16, with a celebration ceremony at the McDonald’s Grandstand at 2:30p.m. The celebration will be immediately followed by a performance from The Voices of Ohio. Marine said The Voices of Ohio is a “musical singing group of adult singers from all over the state. We even have some local Fayette Countians that are members.”

In celebration of the beginning of the fair, there will be no charge to enter the grounds on this day.

On Monday, Guys & Gals Lead will be featured at the Sales Arena at 5:30 p.m. According to Marine, this is “a program that’s been going on for many years at the fairgrounds and …it’s to promote and support the sheep industry.” During the event, participants model outfits made of wool while leading a lamb. Guys & Gals Lead will be followed by A Bar Rodeo Bull Riding and Barrel Racing at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, the NTPA Truck & Tractor Pull will occur at 7 p.m. The event will feature Light Pro Stock Tractors, 3.0 Diesel Trucks, Modified Tractors. and Super Stock Diesel 4×4 trucks.

On Wednesday, there will be Signature Series Harness Racing at the McDonald’s Grandstand at 5:30 p.m. This is also community night at the races, which is sponsored by the Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, and the Fayette County Agricultural Society. During A Night At The Races, you can win prizes, be a “virtual owner,” and meet a “Bet-ologist” from Keeneland Racecourse in Kentucky.

On Thursday, there will be Monster Truck racing and a Monster Truck Thrill Show at the McDonald’s Grandstand at 7 p.m.

On Friday, there will be the Open Class Breeding and Market Lamb Show at 10 a.m. and a Stock Truck Pull at the McDonald’s Grandstand at 7 p.m.

Saturday will conclude the fair with many special events, including an Open Cattle Show at 9 a.m., Fayette County Classic Harness Racing at the McDonald’s Grandstand at noon, Pedal Pull at Hog Pavilion at 4 p.m, and Smash It Demolition Derby at the McDonald’s Grandstand at 7 p.m.

Rides will be provided by Amusements of America. Two of the “big hits,” according to Marine, are the Giant Wheel, which is an extremely large Ferris Wheel, and Free Fall, which is a drop tower. Marine also said that kids tend to love the big slide.

Other rides include: Polar Express, Sky Fall, Firestorm, Tilt, Mardi Gras, Rainbow Rock, Carousel, Family Swinger, Far West Train, Go Gator, Motorcycles, Quadrunners, VW Cars, and Waverunner. Marine said it’s “a lot of the familiar rides that we’ve had in the past.”

“The fair board has been working hard all year to be ready for fair week,” said Marine, adding, “We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the fair and take in all the activities.”

139th version will once again offer many attractions

