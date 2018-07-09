Three Cherry Hill classes focus on literacy

Service learning projects by three classes at Cherry Hill Primary recently centered on literacy as a community involvement component of the Lions Quest program.

The Lions Clubs International Foundation sponsors the school-wide program that also focuses on positive behavior, character development and anti-bullying, as well as tobacco, drug and alcohol awareness.

Stephanie Seymour’s kindergarten class made a gearing up for kindergarten packet that was given to Cherry Hill Primary preschool students. The packet was created as a tool for parents to use at home with students over the summer to prepare them to enter the kindergarten classroom in the fall, Seymour explained.

“Our goal was to provide the incoming kindergarten students with a packet that would give them a jump-start to the school year, and allow them to feel more at ease in this new educational experience, “ Seymour said. “We truly do hope that these resources will be helpful for their next adventure as kindergarten students.”

The packet included number cards from 0-20, a sight word list, letter keyword cards, a letter formation guide, dry-erase marker with pom-pom to erase, and laminated writing paper for continued writing practice. Also included in the packet was a list of readiness skills for parents to work on with students to prepare children for the structured kindergarten classroom environment.

Heather Ward’s kindergarten class used their service learning project to benefit third grade students in Denise Johnson’s class at Belle Aire Intermediate School in Washington Court House. The kindergarten students created summer survival kits for Johnson’s students to work on all summer long.

“My students were so excited as they chose books to read to their kindergarten book buddies,” Johnson said. “It was great to see older students interacting with the younger children. They were so surprised when the kindergarten students gave them summer reading kits. We are already making plans to continue this project next year.”

Second grade students in Kay Kimmet’s class at Cherry Hill Primary made reading survival kits for Mrs. Eckles’ kindergarten class. Kimmet’s class wants to encourage the kindergarten students to continue to read over the summer.

“My kids came up with the idea because they wanted to help their reading buddies,” Kimmet said.

Anne Quinn, children’s librarian at the Carnegie Public Library in Washington C.H., also contributed items to the summer reading survival kits.

“My students talked to a kindergarten teacher and two first grade teachers to research what was helpful, “ Kimmet said. “We put flash cards, books, bookmarks and information from the public library in bags. The kids did a lot of work!”

