Wilmington College conferred 295 bachelor of arts and bachelor of science degrees at its 142nd commencement.

For Fayette County, four students graduated from Wilmington College. Graduates listed include those who completed their degree requirements in both December 2017 and May 2018.

From Jeffersonville – Griffin D. Ward.

From Washington C.H. – Kaden A. Roberts, Tabitha K. Williamson, and Ashley N. Lovett, who graduated cum laude.