Man indicted on drug charges

A 47-year-old Washington C.H. man was recently indicted by a Fayette County grand jury for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

David E. Merritt is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail after being served with the indictment June 30. The charges stem from a May 11 traffic stop by the Washington Police Department on Wagner Way just off of Leesburg Avenue.

During the traffic stop, Merritt advised he had a concealed carry permit, and that he was carrying a firearm on his right hip, according to reports. Police confirmed that Merritt did not have a valid operator’s license, and he was asked to step outside the vehicle in order for the weapon to be secured.

Merritt reportedly gave officers consent to search the vehicle. Police observed a glass pipe with pink and black residue — presumed to be a methamphetamine pipe — in the center console of the vehicle, according to reports.

Further search allegedly found a glass stem with white residue inside the center console. A small plastic baggy of a hard-like crystal substance — presumed to be meth — was also found, according to reports. A second glass stem with white residue was allegedly located on the driver’s side visor organizer bag.

Also in the bag was a plastic stem with white residue, and a business card holder with a small black draw-string style bag, according to reports. Inside the bag was was a plastic baggie containing a hard, crystal-like substance — also presumed to be meth.

All illegal items were seized, and the suspected meth was sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing. The results from these tests were part of the investigation that resulted in the indictment.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

