Crimes & Traffic

Crimes and traffic reports were recently released by the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:
State of Ohio
Allie M. Mitchell, Cincinnati, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Cameron H. Confer, Dayton, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Candis N. Wilson, Cincinnati, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Oma Bajgai, Harrisburg, Pa., 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jonas W. Perez, Powder Springs, Ga., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Adrian D. Stone, Madisonville, Ky., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Ameya A. Deshmukh, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Perry N. Lazaro, Dublin, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Nathan T. Dickerson, New Holland, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
James A. Cruz, Mason, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Donnata J. Park, Lawrenceburg, Ky., 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Mahesh Gedapalli, Columbus, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Mirsad Bubalo, Columbus, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Deandrae G. Smith, Cincinnati, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Mriganka Talukdar, Naperville, Ill., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Ziwei Ke, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Molly C. Wannamaker, New Berlin, Wis., 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Glen Huang, Cincinnati, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Abigail F. Rosekrans, Loveland, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Santiago Arruffat, Evansville, Ind., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Debra A. Melvin, Bloomingburg, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Kamar W. Hewitt, Dorchester, Mass., 102/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Lauren A. Reynolds, Delaware, Ohio, 97/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Valerie D. Lucas, Memphis, Tenn., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Lorri J. Stanley, Hamilton, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Brooke A. Hawthorne, Grove City, Ohio, 80/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Levone M. Washington, Cincinnati, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Dustin E. Chaney, Chillicothe, non compliance/FRA suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, charge amended, defendant pled guilty, sentenced 40 hours community service work, suspend 40 hours community service work if no other similar offenses for 3 years.
Dustin E. Chaney, Chillicothe, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, defendant pled guilty.
Martiqua J. Trammell, Dayton, 96/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Tanner C. Hemry, Knoxville, Tenn., 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Katasha N. Goodwin, Cincinnati, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Angela S. Gussler, Westerville, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Jermaine A. Tate, Dayton, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Kenneth J. Green, Cincinnati, 113/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant found guilty.
Kenneth J. Green, Cincinnati, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, defendant found guilty.
William Baldwin, Plum, Pa., 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Raymond W. Claytor, Cincinnati, 100/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty.
Jacqueline N. Thacker, Nicholasville, Ky., 111/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant fined $150 and costs.
Jacqueline N. Thacker, Nicholasville, Ky., registration violation, court costs $101, defendant assessed cost only.
Holly C. Carson-Howard, Bainbridge, Ohio, non compliance/FRA suspension, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from violation restrictions, defendant pled no contest, found not guilty.
Meghan M. Mannion, Columbus, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Maouloud E. Cheikh, Chicago, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Tina L. Jennings, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Bruce E. Metzger, Cleves, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Bradley J. Bardua, Cincinnati, 81/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Christine N. Trujillo, Mason, Ohio, 81/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.
Seth D. Odell, 2198 Mark Road, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.
Austin K. Rood, Columbus, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.