Crimes & Traffic

Crimes and traffic reports were recently released by the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Allie M. Mitchell, Cincinnati, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cameron H. Confer, Dayton, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Candis N. Wilson, Cincinnati, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Oma Bajgai, Harrisburg, Pa., 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jonas W. Perez, Powder Springs, Ga., 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Adrian D. Stone, Madisonville, Ky., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ameya A. Deshmukh, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Perry N. Lazaro, Dublin, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nathan T. Dickerson, New Holland, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

James A. Cruz, Mason, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Donnata J. Park, Lawrenceburg, Ky., 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mahesh Gedapalli, Columbus, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mirsad Bubalo, Columbus, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Deandrae G. Smith, Cincinnati, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mriganka Talukdar, Naperville, Ill., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ziwei Ke, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Molly C. Wannamaker, New Berlin, Wis., 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Glen Huang, Cincinnati, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Abigail F. Rosekrans, Loveland, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Santiago Arruffat, Evansville, Ind., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Debra A. Melvin, Bloomingburg, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kamar W. Hewitt, Dorchester, Mass., 102/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lauren A. Reynolds, Delaware, Ohio, 97/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Valerie D. Lucas, Memphis, Tenn., 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lorri J. Stanley, Hamilton, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brooke A. Hawthorne, Grove City, Ohio, 80/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Levone M. Washington, Cincinnati, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dustin E. Chaney, Chillicothe, non compliance/FRA suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, charge amended, defendant pled guilty, sentenced 40 hours community service work, suspend 40 hours community service work if no other similar offenses for 3 years.

Dustin E. Chaney, Chillicothe, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, defendant pled guilty.

Martiqua J. Trammell, Dayton, 96/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tanner C. Hemry, Knoxville, Tenn., 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Katasha N. Goodwin, Cincinnati, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Angela S. Gussler, Westerville, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jermaine A. Tate, Dayton, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kenneth J. Green, Cincinnati, 113/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant found guilty.

Kenneth J. Green, Cincinnati, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, defendant found guilty.

William Baldwin, Plum, Pa., 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Raymond W. Claytor, Cincinnati, 100/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty.

Jacqueline N. Thacker, Nicholasville, Ky., 111/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant fined $150 and costs.

Jacqueline N. Thacker, Nicholasville, Ky., registration violation, court costs $101, defendant assessed cost only.

Holly C. Carson-Howard, Bainbridge, Ohio, non compliance/FRA suspension, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from violation restrictions, defendant pled no contest, found not guilty.

Meghan M. Mannion, Columbus, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Maouloud E. Cheikh, Chicago, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tina L. Jennings, Columbus, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bruce E. Metzger, Cleves, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bradley J. Bardua, Cincinnati, 81/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christine N. Trujillo, Mason, Ohio, 81/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Seth D. Odell, 2198 Mark Road, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Austin K. Rood, Columbus, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.