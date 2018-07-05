WCH man charged with 3 counts of rape

A 26-year-old Washington C.H. man has been indicted on three first-degree felony counts of rape.

Devin A. Byrd is accused of raping an 18-year old female at his North North Street home on Feb. 16, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Following an investigation, Byrd was arrested and served with the grand jury indictment on June 30 in Jeffersonville.

According to the FCSO, Byrd allegedly sexually assaulted the female “against her will and against her objections.” The female was reportedly familiar to Byrd when the rape allegedly occurred.

Byrd has also been charged with a first-degree misdemeanor failure to appear charge. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

