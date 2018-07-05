Man indicted for meth, marijuana trafficking

A Blanchester man allegedly found with 495 grams of methamphetamine, 459 grams of marijuana, and a loaded handgun inside of his vehicle was recently indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on eight felony charges.

On June 29, Adam P. May, 33, was served with a grand jury indictment charging him with: first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, first-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, two third-degree felony counts of having a weapon under disability, fourth-degree felony trafficking in marijuana, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs (marijuana), fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a 2006 Jeep Liberty with Ohio registration for a speed violation on Interstate 71 in Fayette County near mile post 69 on May 26 at 4:36 a.m. While interacting with the driver, who was identified as May, troopers said they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the release.

A search of the vehicle allegedly discovered the large amounts of meth and marijuana, which was estimated to have a street value of approximately $54,585. A loaded .380 caliber handgun was also found by troopers, according to the release.

May is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $100,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned soon in Fayette County Common Pleas Court. If convicted, May could face up to 26 years in prison and up to a $52,500 fine, according to the OSP release.

Ryan Carter

