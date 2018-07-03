2018 Fire In The Sky full of explosive moments

Hundred, if not thousands, gathered around the Fayette County Fairgrounds to enjoy the spectacle.
Featuring a “USA” chant, smiley faces and a variety of colors, the display on Tuesday was full of explosive moments.
A scene from the finale of the 2018 Fire In The Sky firework display.
The 2018 Fire In The Sky July Fourth firework celebration was held on a clear Tuesday evening for residents to enjoy. The display used fire as well as fireworks during the performance.
