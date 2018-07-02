Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 2

Anthony N. Maynard, 35, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license.

Travis E. Mora, 35, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

July 1

Male, 11, Washington C.H., theft.

Male, 13, Washington C.H., theft.

Scott M. Angeletti, 25, 920 1/2 E. Market St., obstructing, resisting, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Mathew A. Smith, 27, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

June 30

David E. Merritt, 47, at large, FCSO warrant, FCSO warrant.

Jami L. Fletcher, 36, 229 N. Fayette St., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor), disorderly by intoxication.

Female, 15, Washington C.H., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Tyler J. Stone, 29, Mt. Sterling, no operator’s license, unsafe vehicle.

Virginia K. Knox, 40, 820 Highland Ave., Apt. 3B, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Debra L. Edwards, 51, 1126 E. Temple St., child endangerment.

Male, 16, Washington C.H., no operator’s license, reckless operation.

Cathy L. White, 39, 1809 Columbus Ave., Room 221, no operator’s license.

Joni L. Kearns, 41, 222 4th St., dog running at large.

Kami Olsson, 52, 1670 Courtney Drive, OVI refusal.

Jacquelyn S. Adkins, 64, 511 E. Temple St., Apt. 11, disorderly by intoxication.

Male, 17, Greenfield, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Walker L.B. Riffle, 20, Greenfield, theft (first-degree misdemeanor), contributing to delinquency of minor.

June 29

Shayne A. Detweiler, 29, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Melody J. Darif, 63, 323 Rawling St., failure to control.

Max S. Alspaugh, 46, 632 1/2 S. Fayette St., bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to appear, FCSO warrant, FCSO warrant.

Female, 13, Sabina, criminal damaging.

Shirla E. Coil, 69, 53 Residence Drive, no operator’s license.

Travis A. Shaw, 28, 1809 Columbus Ave., Room 223, no operator’s license.

Samantha M. Stevens, 43, 240 Chestnut St., no operator’s license.

Jamie R. Mallow, 44, 225 Riverdale Circle, window tint violation.

Brandon F. Penwell, 28, Sabina, seat belt violation.

Austin T. Joseph, 19, 122 E. Oak St., speed.

Rosemary J. Newkirk, 55, 1022 Heritage Drive, Apt. 14, obstructing, open container.

Michael D. Leisure, 56, 1022 Heritage Drive, Apt. 14, physical control, open container.

Penny S. Myers, 43, at large, dog running at large.

Amanda C. Bradley, 899 Lewis St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Thomas B. Speakman, 48, 934 Dayton Ave., OVI, permit without valid driver.

June 27

Douglas W. Christian, 42, Mansfield, Richland County warrant.

Skylar M. Graham, 26, at large, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Lloyd Smith, 35, Greenfield, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Male, 13, Washington C.H., breaking & entering, vandalism.

Male, 11, Washington C.H., breaking & entering, vandalism.

Male, 12, Washington C.H., breaking & entering, vandalism.

Natalie R. Matesic-Little, 21, Greenfield, speed 50/35.

Cindy R. Southward, 39, 729 Forest St., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor), domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

June 26

Nathan J. Hester, 23, 113 S. Main St., Apt. 402, speed 41/25.

Carla M. Garinger, 51, 1518 Miami Trace Road, speed 50/35.

Scot A. Duteil, 56, 8866 Merchant Luttrell Road, OVI, OVI per se, marked lanes violation.

Keith Smith, 42, Jeffersonville, no operator’s license, stop sign violation.

Male, 17, Leesburg, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

John S. Ackley, 37, 214 W. Elm St., backing without safety.

Dawn D. Haines, 53, 136 Eastview Drive, speed.

Michael V. Magala, 51, 623 Columbus Ave., OVI, no operator’s license, obstructing traffic.