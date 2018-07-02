Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 30

Domestic Violence: At 12:19 a.m., officers were called to a residence on North Fayette Street in reference to a domestic dispute. After speaking to the involved parties, both claimed they were assaulted by the other. Jami Lynn Fletcher and a female juvenile were arrested for the listed offense.

Burglary: At 8:28 a.m., Robin Harris reported that unknown person(s) gained entry into her garage and removed property.

Theft/Misuse of Credit Card: At 11:40 a.m., Ruby Perry reported that unknown person(s) removed a debit/credit card from her residence without permission and used it to withdraw funds from several ATMs.

Endangering Children: At 4:35 p.m., officers were called to the Mobil Station on Columbus Avenue in reference to a young child in the roadway with no adult supervision. The child was able to show officers where he lived on East Temple Street. Contact was made at the residence with a female who was responsible for the care of the child. The female, Debra L. Edwards, was charged with the listed offense.

June 28

Forgery: At 11:26 a.m., Donna Fay Lawson reported that unknown person(s) obtained checks that she reported stolen to another law enforcement agency and have passed them at several Washington C.H. businesses.

Criminal Damaging: At 11:59 a.m., a representative of the Christian Science Church on East Temple Street reported that unknown person(s) damaged several windows at the rear of the church.

Breaking & Entering: At 6:06 p.m., Lisa Boysel reported that unknown person(s) gained entry into her detached garage and removed property.

June 27

Theft: At 12:56 p.m., Ronnie Leisure reported that unknown person(s) removed property from his residence without his permission.

Domestic Violence x 2: At 11:44 p.m., a woman reported that during a dispute, she and her grandson were physically assaulted by a household or family member. Cindy R. Southward was arrested for the listed offense.