Neary joins Record-Herald staff

Megan Neary, a 2017 graduate of Ohio State University, is the newest member of the Record-Herald editorial staff.

Neary earned her bachelor of arts degree in English Literature. She has worked as a freelance writer for a number of Ohio newspapers and magazines.

At the Record-Herald, Neary will cover a wide variety of topics, including county government and human interest stories. Neary said she is a big fan of local journalism and is looking forward to getting to know the “great city of Washington Court House.”

“We are very excited that Megan has joined our newsroom,” said Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter. “She has an exceptional enthusiasm for the job and has a genuine desire to tell the stories of the people in this community. Megan will be a great asset to our team.”

Neary can be reached by email at mneary@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 614-440-9124.

Megan Neary https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_megann-neary-headshot.jpg Megan Neary