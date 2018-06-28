Court House Quilters donate to The Backpack Program

Members of Court House Quilters recently donated a portion of the proceeds from their May quilt show to The Backpack Program at Grace United Methodist Church. Left to right, Joyce Lott and Leslie Teeter of GUMC and quilters Bobbie Long, Beth Foster and Colleen Downing.

