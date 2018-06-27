Benefit to support local family

Members of the community have come together to host a benefit for the the family of David Leisure, who was recently diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

David’s doctors believe he has just months to live. Before falling ill, David worked as a night shift LPN at Signature HealthCARE in Washington C.H., where his wife, Becky, still works as a day shift STNA. Many of their coworkers at Signature have helped to organize the benefit, which will be held on July 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 375 Glenn Ave.

The event will feature a yard sale, bake sale and silent auction. Lemonade, hot dogs, popcorn, t-shirts and bracelets will also be available for sale.

“All proceeds are going to the Leisure family,” according to Samantha Morarity, who works in medical records at Signature. Morarity said she and her coworkers decided to host the benefit because “Signature is very family-oriented and our whole team has become very close to David and Becky.”

Morarity said Leisure is a veteran and is applying for the related benefits to which he is entitled, but “as we all know, the system isn’t very friendly and, in the meantime, they need to be able to live.” She said she hopes the proceeds from the benefit will help the Leisures while they wait for these benefits to kick in.

Some members of the community have already sent checks and donated various items to the family. Others who would like to make a donation to the family should contact Morarity at 740-335-9270.

Morarity said that it has been incredible to see “just everyone coming together to make this possible for two wonderful people. A lot of people are coming together and it’s amazing.”

There’s still time to help with the event. Items for the yard sale, bake sale and silent auction may be donated until July 5. Individuals who would like to donate an item or help with the benefit should call 740-335-9270 or email admission.fayette@signaturehealthcarellc.com.

Many local businesses and individuals have already made donations. “We want to thank everyone in the community,” said Morarity. She hopes there will be a big showing of community support at the benefit, which she said is “gonna be a great thing.”

The Periwinkle ribbon represents esophageal cancer awareness. Image courtesy of The Salgi Esophageal Cencer Research Foundation https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_ribbon-throat-cancer.jpg The Periwinkle ribbon represents esophageal cancer awareness. Image courtesy of The Salgi Esophageal Cencer Research Foundation

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124

