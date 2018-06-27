Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 25

Dashon Harris, 31, 1230 E. Temple St., receiving stolen property, obstructing.

Randall L. Robinson, 54, Hillsboro, civil protection order violation (fifth-degree felony).

Patricia Shoemaker, 52, 410 E. Elm St., possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 24

Tiyon Q. Cain, 23, Columbus, Madison County warrant, obstructing, civil protection order violation.

Hayden M. Jett, 18, 430 E. Paint St., underage alcohol consumption.

Timothy K. Staggers, 38, 853 Potomac Circle, domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor), criminal damaging, telephone harassment.

Douglas S. Stuckey, 48, 5707 Locust Grove Road, OVI, no operator’s license.

June 23

Richard A. Scowden, 21, Greenfield, disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor), open container in motor vehicle.

Dustin A. Follrod, 26, 678 Robinson Road, Lot 14, cruelty to animals (second-degree misdemeanor), obstructing official business.

Dwayne E. Fox, 19, 812 Broadway St., assault, littering.

June 22

Aaron W. Smith, 33, Greenfield, no operator’s license, fictitious registration.

Regie L. Anderson, 41, Greenfield, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Dustin A. Follrod, 26, 678 Robinson Road, Lot 14, domestic violence.

Kathy L. Desanto, 36, 709 Campbell St., improperly secured load.

Courtney L. Hilemon, 24, 70 Joanne Drive, no operator’s license.

Justin Justice, 39, 422 Grove Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear.

William M. Furniss, 35, Orient, no operator’s license (first-degree misdemeanor).

Shannon D. Hunt, 30, 126 Laurel Road, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Michael D. Leisure II, 38, 432 Sixth St., bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, domestic.

June 21

Israel B. Kadaryszko, 65, Loveland, stop sign violation.

Kristina M. Burns, 31, at large, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Chana D. Moore, 40, 401 Peddicord Ave., Apt. B, FCSO bench warrant, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Dylan B. Thompson, 18, Williamsport, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Shelley L. Gayheart, 43, Carlisle, speed 40/25.

Bethany A. Ingram, 37, 915 E. Paint St., traffic control device violation.

Jacob R. Bragg, 22, Chillicothe, telecommunication harassment (first-degree misdemeanor).