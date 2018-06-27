Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 24

Larceny: At 8:32 a.m., Zimri Stubbs, of 407 Gibbs Ave., reported that someone removed a computer tablet from his home.

Violation of Protection Order/Obstructing Official Business: At 3:45 p.m., a woman reported that Tiyon Cain, who she has a protection order against, was on his way to her home. Officers responding located Cain outside the residence. Cain then fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later. Charges were filed.

Larceny: At 2:50 p.m., Mark Turner, of 324 E. Paint St., reported that Dashon Harris stole his Samsung cell phone.

Underage Consumption of Alcohol: At 7:41 p.m., officers responding to an unconscious male at 312 Rose Ave. found Hayden Jett, 18, to be heavily intoxicated. Jett was transported to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for treatment and was later charged with underage consumption of alcohol.

June 23

Assault/Littering: At 1:23 p.m., a woman reported that while in front of Fast Cash Pawn Shop on North Main Street, a male threw several items at her from a second floor window, one of which struck her in the face, causing injury. The male, identified as Dwayne E. Fox, was arrested for the listed offenses.

Theft: At 2:43 p.m., Ronnie Leisure reported that unknown person(s) removed property from his residence without his permission.

June 22

Telecommunication Harassment: At 12:25 p.m., a woman reported that a known male sent her several unwanted text messages, and she has advised him to cease any and all communication with her. Charges are pending.

Theft: At 9:38 p.m., Dwayne Fox reported that while inside Pettit’s on Court Street, an unknown person took the bicycle he rode there on.

June 21

Theft: At 2:09 p.m., an employee of Family Dollar reported that a female concealed merchandise and departed the store without paying for the items. Kristina M. Burns was arrested for the offense.