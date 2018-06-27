More Wednesday Farmers’ Market vendors arriving

The Wednesday Fayette County Farmers’ Market is located on the TSC parking lot at 1650 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. and the market hours are 3-6 p.m. Three additional vendors have announced they plan to be at the Wednesday market. Following are the vendors who stated they were coming today:

King Farms (Jeff and Sandi King): broccoli, onions, homemade cookies, banana bread, cherry and peach pies and fudge

Shoaf Family Farm Produce (Ron Shoaf): brown eggs, new red potatoes, potted flowers

B.Y.E. Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): baked goods, green beans, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash

WindFlower Farm (Sara Elaine Anschutz): cobblers: peach, cherry or blueberry, cutie pies: strawberry or raisin, mixes: onion or horseradish onion, honey straws and campfire smores and information about the Fayco dog shelter

This and That (Mary Ford): peanut butter fudge, pineapple banana bread and other quick breads, pineapple upside down cake, catnip toys, goose outfits, leather flasks & wristlets, and other items

The Jam Man (David Persinger): jams, jellies, & peach butter

Niday’s Microgreens (Victor Niday): microgreens, two varieties: broccoli, and kohlrabi

DJ’s Farm (Dennis Anschutz): assorted seasonal produce, buckeyes, spiced pretzels, zucchini & pumpkin breads

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_FarmersMarket-2.jpg