House move to continue on July 9

The historical home being moved down State Route 41 will be delayed further as crews wait for Independence Day celebrations to wrap up next week.

Emma White — the local resident who commissioned the move — spoke on Tuesday about The Robinson-Pavey home, which remains on Halliday Way, saying the house will not finish its trip to 1733 State Route 41 Southwest in Washington C.H. for another two weeks.

“We actually were going to move it this past Monday, but the mover has committed to another job so we didn’t get it moved,” White said on Tuesday. “So we are going for July 9. The mover wanted to move it over the holiday week but we didn’t get permission. Everyone is currently on board for that date, so hopefully that will occur then and she’ll make it out to the lot. I am looking forward to it.”

White said the move will once again begin early, probably around 6 a.m. She said even though they don’t have far to go, they have to keep the heat in mind and will be awaiting permission for DP&L to move power lines.

“We are starting to have someone excavate the ground to pull away from where it is sitting and the mover can back into the spot,” White said. “We will have to begin that in the next couple of days. I am waiting to hear back on the foundation work. Then after probably around 30 days, the foundation will be settled and then the movers can come back, lower the house onto the foundation and remove the steel beams and everything else.”

North Folk Holdings took ownership March 6 of a 1.33-acre site at 403 W. Court St. that will be developed into the new Sonic drive-in restaurant, necessitating the move of the historical home. North Folk Holdings operates 35 Sonic drive-ins, primarily in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Missouri, said Jake Stauffer, a partner at North Folk Holdings, Inc., in a phone interview earlier this year with the Record-Herald.

The Robinson-Pavey home was featured in the Friday, Aug. 25, 1978 edition of the Record-Herald where author Dr.Allen D. Griffiths detailed the history of the house, dating back to the beginning of its construction in 1848. The first owner, John H.Robinson, who was born in New York in 1821, continually built onto the “Gothic Revival” style home until 1860 and, Griffiths wrote in his article, that the home appeared to be the oldest Gothic Revival house in the county.

