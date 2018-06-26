Car show to raise money for MS charity

On Saturday, June 30, Awesome Real Estate in Washington C.H. will host a Charity Car Show to raise funds for the Ohio Valley chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The event will feature a car show, chinese auction, 50/50 drawing, carnival games for children, and food and t-shirts for sale.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping individuals with MS to live their best possible lives and to working to acheive their vision of a world that is completely free from MS. It is estimated that 2.3 million people in the world today are living with MS.

According to the society, “Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.”

Colleen Roundhouse, Awesome Real Estate’s broker, said she decided to host this fundraiser because “I have a really good friend with MS.” She said the event will “be a lot of fun for the whole famly, and it supports our friends and neighbors here locally.”

Roundhouse is hoping that between 30 and 50 cars will participate in the show. She said judges will select three top cars and members of the public will cast votes to select three “crowd favorites.” The owners of all winning cars will receive a trophy.

Individuals who would like to register their cars for the show may pre-register for a $10 fee by calling 740-636-8209 or they may register in-person on the day of the event between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a $15 fee. According to Roundhouse, 100 percent of these registration fees will go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The event will be held at Awesome Real Estate, 2782 Route 22 NW. The car show will last from 1-3 p.m. and will immediately be followed by the awarding of trophies.

Roundhouse said the goal of the event is “to raise money for the local MS chapter for support for those locally who have MS,” adding “This is Awesome Real Estate’s way of giving back to the community.”

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_MS-Logo.jpg

By Megan Neary mneary@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124