A fitting ‘Toast’

The fourth-annual Toast to Summer attracted about 5,000 total visitors from across Fayette County, from neighboring counties, and from multiple states, according to Jolinda Van Dyke, executive director of the Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.

Julie Bolender, president of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, said, “We were extremely pleased with the turnout,” and added, “We had what we feel is probably our biggest crowd to date.”

The event, which was held at the Fayette County Airport, featured a myriad of activities for visitors of all ages. Some popular attractions included the beer garden and wine tastings, live music, a hot air balloon glow, and fireworks.

Van Dyke said the Toast was a “group effort” that involved the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, the Fayette County Pilots and Friends Association, the Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau, and many other local groups, businesses and individuals.

Van Dyke said her favorite part of the event “was seeing all the smiles on everyone’s faces.” She said she also loved seeing so many members of the community socializing and “standing around and mingling.”

Bolender said, “We thank everyone for coming out.”

There will be another Toast to Summer next year and Bolender said, “We’re going to start planning for 2019 today.” She said she hopes everyone will “mark their calendars for next year.”

