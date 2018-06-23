Fayette County’s ‘Toast to Summer’ has arrived

The fourth-annual Toast to Summer & Hot Air Balloon Glow will begin today at 1 p.m. at the Fayette County Airport, 2770 State Route 38.

Until 10 p.m., visitors to this event will be treated to a variety of entertainment, drinks and vendors. The Toast is organized by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and the Fayette County Pilots and Friends Association. In addition, many other local groups, businesses and individuals have come together to make The Toast possible.

The event will feature 13 wineries, 41 vendors, a beer garden, and many local artists and musicians. In addition, the Rusty Keg, Streetside 62, Horney’s Barbecue, Roosters, and Country Cakes and Bakes will have food for sale. Also part of the entertainment is live music, including performances by Falena Harrison, Austin Fitzpatrick, Pete Blevins, and Blind Karma.

Bi-plane rides will be provided by GoodFolk O’Tymes during the event. These flights allow riders to experience aviation that is very different from a flight in a modern commercial airplane, and they offer an incredible, bird’s eye view of Washington Court House. Bi-plane rides will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ten hot air balloons will also be present at the event and, weather permitting, tethered rides may be possible. Tethered rides are where passengers board the hot air balloon basket and are then taken to a low altitude while the balloon remains connected to the ground using lines or straps. This is the safest possible sort of hot air balloon ride and can be enjoyed by individuals of all ages.

Finally — when dusk falls — there will be a hot air balloon glow followed by fireworks. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and try to come as early as 8 p.m. for a nice spot to enjoy the spectacle

No entrance fee is charged to attend the event and the only cost to get in is a $5 parking fee per car, which only needs to be paid once. Organizers said cars are free to come and go as they please throughout the day once they have paid the $5 parking fee.

