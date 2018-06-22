Rowlands celebrate 65 years of marriage

On the evening of June 24, 1953 at the Austin United Methodist Church, the Rev. Gene Frazer tied the knot for Neil Rowland and Thelma Clark.

That knot is still intact after 65 years. They went to housekeeping in the little old farm house near Dogtown. They farmed and raised corn, beans and five kids, Gene, Rodger, Cindy (Holman), Robin and Ruth (Risdon). As the kids grew, the house was enlarged and so did the family, as they now have a total of 65 grand, great grand and great great grand children. The Rowlands have been farmers and screen printers.

Neil was a high school art teacher. He was also a member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association for 42 years. Neil and Thelma own and operate Screen Impressions near their home. They are also active in the Maple Grove United Methodist Church.

