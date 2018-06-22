Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 20

Gwendolyn A. O’Donnell, 47, 613 G Village Court, patient endangerment.

Glenn L. Gilbert, 51, 700 S. Glenn Ave., speed 40/25.

Branson Leisure, 21, Bloomingburg, speed 48/25.

Shannon M. Wilson, 28, Jamestown, no operator’s license.

Kevin J. Sturgell, 29, Jeffersonville, probation violation Xenia Police Department.

June 19

Jane A. Brock, 60, South Solon, speed.

Courtney A. Rapp, 38, Sabina, expired registration.

Andrew P. Thornton II, 27, Chillicothe, telephone harassment.

June 18

Daniel K. Ruth, 34, 421 Grove Ave., domestic violence (third-degree felony).

Shirley A. Gaskell, 62, Greenfield, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

June 17

James A. Turner III, 31, 1020 S. Hinde St., no operator’s license (first-degree misdemeanor).

Perry E. Elzey Jr., 23, 434 E. Paint St., dog running at large.

Joshua A. Bennett, 30, 223 Forest St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Male, 17, Delaware, Ohio, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Christian Vital, 24, Westerville, speed, no passing zone.

June 16

Michell R. Bunyard, 35, Jeffersonville, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (minor misdemeanor).

Jacob A. Wilson, 24, at large, telephone harassment.

Dustin A. Morris, 28, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office grand jury indictment, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Shermon D. Holder, 34, at large, obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor), receiving stolen property (fifth-degree felony), receiving stolen property (fifth-degree felony).

Christian P. Ruth, 33, 828 Market St., child endangerment, child endangerment.

Frank A. Henize, 42, 728 Pearl St., non-compliance suspension.

Leona G. Mongold, 36, 320 N. Hinde St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Bryan K. Hannah, 49, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license.

Braden S. Fraysier, 40, at large, criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Christian P. Ruth, 33, 828 E. Market St., receiving stolen property.

June 15

Kristina M. Burns, 31, at large, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments.

Heather E. Mason, 30, 1228 Grace St., obstructing.

Michael C. Cruea, 34, 4094 Bogus Road, no motorcycle end.

Esther E. Braun, 91, Greenfield, right of way turning left.

Harry T. Armstrong III, 27, at large, no operator’s license, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

June 14

Jayson D. Gordon, 38, 966 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, no operator’s license, expired registration.

Gregory D. Austin, 52, 1 Sunny Drive, warrant – theft.

Cody L. Jego, 29, 744 Pin Oak Place, menacing.

June 13

Dakota L. Current, 20, 809 Washington Ave., Wilmington – unauthorized use.

Rachel A. Briggs, 25, New Holland, no operator’s license.

Christian E. Morris, 19, Greenfield, OSP warrant.

Connie S. Duffy, 64, 732 Gregg St., backing without safety.

Jerry W. Day, 47, 911 Sycamore St., no operator’s license.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Macen R. Wells, 18, 201 River Road, speed 44/25.

Angie Leisure, 50, 508 Western Ave., FCSO bench warrant.

Jillian R. Adkins, 29, Frankfort, Chillicothe Police Department warrant.

Brittany L. Gorman, 24, 123 Temple St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Charles A. Haskins, 36, Piketon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Tasha M. Fox, 21, 2631 US Highway 62, no operator’s license.

June 12

Chana D. Moore, 40, 401 Peddicord Ave, Apt. B, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, FCSO warrant – possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).

James D. Stone, 53, 509 Damon Drive, speed.

Rosie M. Allten, 36, Waverly, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Rhonda G. Arnold, 49, Wilmington, theft complicity (first-degree misdemeanor), theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Michael Danko, 33, 841 Independence Court, speed 40/25.

Troy L. Perkins, 38, 828 Market St., disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

June 11

Wayne E. Bailey, 76, Hillsboro, wrongful entrustment.

McKayla M. Groves, 20, 803 Aspen Drive, telephone harassment.

James Felton III, 40, Cincinnati, failure to yield entering roadway.

Megan M. Moore, 26, Bloomingburg, possession of marijuana (minor misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (minor misdemeanor).

Karen L. Vandeusen, 39, Leesburg, speed, no operator’s license.

Dustin J. Schwalbauch, 28, at large, obstructing, resisting arrest, Highland County bench warrant.

David A. Derouin, 55, at large, disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).