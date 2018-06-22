Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 20

Theft: At 6:09 p.m., Scott Angeletti reported that unknown person(s) removed a laptop computer and Xbox One S gaming console from his room at the Bluestone Inn.

Burglary: At 9:11 p.m., Jerry Fuller reported that unknown person(s) gained entry to his residence and removed property.

June 19

Criminal Damaging: At 2:33 p.m., Blake Romans reported that unknown person(s) broke the driver side window on his 1998 Ford Ranger while it was parked at Auto Zone on Columbus Avenue.

Criminal Damaging: At 3:27 p.m., Christine Herr reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) punctured the driver side front tire on her 2005 Hyundai Accent.

June 18

Domestic Violence: At 1:15 a.m., a woman reported being assaulted by her boyfriend, Daniel K. Ruth.

June 17

Larceny: At 12:27 p.m., Kimberle Zimmerman, of 1223 Grace St., reported that someone stole her Murray lawn mower from her yard.

June 13

Theft: At 12:54 p.m., Jeremiah Cook reported that unknown person(s) entered his unlocked vehicle and removed his prescription medication.

Theft: At 8:10 p.m., police began investigating a reported scam over the internet where the victim was instructed to purchase gift cards and supply the card numbers to an unknown person, and in return he would receive a larger sum from a grant program, which does not exist.

June 11

Telecommunication Harassment: A woman reported that her 17-year-old daughter was receiving threatening text messages from Mckayla Groves after Groves had been warned by police to cease her actions. Groves was subsequently charged with telecommunication harassment.

Resisting Arrest: While officers were attempting to take Dustin Schwalbauch into custody for an out of county warrant, he shoved an officer and fled on foot. A foot pursuit ensued and Schwalbauch was caught and taken into custody a short distance later after the Taser was utilized. Schwalbauch was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business.