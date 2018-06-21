Council talks projects, praises first responders

After several weeks of venue changes and a date delay, Washington Court House City Council once again met in its chambers Wednesday evening on the second floor of the city administration building.

The minutes of the student council meeting held at Belle Aire Intermediate School were accepted as presented. The minutes of two service, safety and recreation committee meetings were approved by council. Highlights of the two meetings were recommending that the city administration proceed to bid the Oakland Avenue project; a review of drainage issues on High Street; how the new software provider for the police department may necessitate a change in future software; and, the local construction cost share of the Washington Avenue project will be financed by a grant and loan from the Ohio Public Works Commission, totaling nearly $1,223,000.

Also, the committee discussed a request to remove parking restrictions on Beacon Street on a provisional basis; recommended that the administration proceed to bid for the street paving for 2018, and, that legislation be brought before council to select engineering services for the Temple Street Bridge Deck.

Highlights of Washington City Manager Joseph Denen’s report were reminders of an upcoming movie on the Court House lawn on Friday, June 22 at 9 p.m., weather permitting, and the upcoming Fire In The Sky Fourth of July display with a donation drive-up at the fire house on Saturday, June 23 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Denen also noted the “fine work” of the fire department daily and the extra effort of the firefighters during the fire at the Straathof Swine Farm in Wayne Township on Tuesday, as well as the “fine work” of the police department in suppressing the sale of drugs within the city. Several resolutions and an ordinance were also placed on second reading.

The next meeting of council will be on Wednesday, June 27 on the second floor of the city administration building, 105 S. Main St. All meetings are open to the public.

