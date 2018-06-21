Jeff Library hosts two events

Jeffersonville Branch Library hosted a nutritional program entitled “Be A Rock Star With Breakfast.” Participants created delicious yogurt parfaits with fresh fruit and waffle sandwiches. Shown here are Fayette County Extension OSU Program Assistant: Sarah Sowell; Kylie, Monica Jones, OSU Extension, and Wendy.

Jeffersonville Branch Library was the place to be for School’s Out For Summer Games!

The group played Teacher Says; Spoon/Egg Relay; Horse Shoes; Bowling; Red Light, Green Light; Bean Bag Toss and Hula Hoops. Gabriella, Jordyn and Jaden are shown enjoying the games.