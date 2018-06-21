Summer concerts begin Sunday

The Fayette County Band will play its first concert of the summer this Sunday, June 24. The concert will be held at the Washington High School cafeteria at 7 p.m.

Pam Feick, who plays clarinet in the band, said the band plays “a variety of music,” including, “everything from marches to patriotic medleys to pop and show tunes.”

The band is made up of musicians from the area. Local musicians who are interested in joining the band are invited to attend rehearsals on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. in the Washington Middle School band room. Feick said new members are always welcome.

In addition to the concert this Sunday, there will be additional concerts at the Washington High School cafeteria, including at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 8. The concert on July 8 will be a joint concert of the band and the choral society. There will also be a concert on Sunday, July 15 at the Crown Hill Golf Course in Williamsport at 7 p.m. The final concert of the summer series will be held on Thursday, Aug. 16 at the Commission on Aging on Elm Street in Washington C.H. at 7 p.m.

The concerts are free and open to the public. Feick hopes members of the community will attend the concerts for “a pleasant evening of music.”