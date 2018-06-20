The Warehouse celebrates 21 years with open house

The Warehouse is celebrating its 21st anniversary this Thursday with an open house. The new director, Abby Fitch, said, “It’s just an opportunity for the community to come in and see what we offer for our youth.”

In addition, Fitch, who just took over as director in May, said the open house will also be a chance for people who are familiar with The Warehouse to meet her.

The open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Warehouse location, 313 S. Elm St., and is open to all members of the community. Fitch said she will be available to answer questions and board members will be present throughout the evening.

She also said visitors will have the opportunity to see the work that has been done on The Warehouse so far and to see additional needs that they may be able to help with. While visitors learn more about The Warehouse, they’ll have the opportunity to enjoy snacks provided by Rachel’s House Catering.

The Warehouse provides a safe, fun place for middle school and high school students to relax with friends. It features Foosball, an indoor skate park, pool tables, games and more. In addition, The Warehouse sends kids home with boxes of food, donated by the Rose Avenue food pantry, every Friday and provides a free dinner about once a month. The Warehouse also offers the opportunity to participate in art projects and to learn more about music.

By Megan Neary

Reach Megan Neary at 614-440-9124

