Poker run to honor teen killed in car crash

On Saturday, June 23, there will be a poker run to raise funds for a scholarship in memory of Justin Butcher.

Butcher was killed in a car accident on April 22. He was a graduate of Westfall High School in Williamsport, Ohio. The scholarship will be awarded to members of the Westfall wrestling team, of which Butcher was a member.

Butcher’s high school friend, Lauren Adams, organized the poker run.

“We just wanted to do this in a way to give back to the community the way Justin would have wanted to,” she said. “Justin was such a young, hardworking man who loved to give back to the community anyway he could.”

Signup will begin at 11 a.m. at Dawg Ugly in Williamsport at 121 Water Street South and the run will begin at noon. Participants are not required to ride motorcycles, according to Adams, who said “all wheels are welcome.” There will be a $10 fee per person.

“I’m hoping that we have more than 100 bikes, that would be amazing,” said Adams. “Anyone and everyone is welcome no matter the car, no matter the bike, whether you knew Justin or not.”

Adams explained that “the way a poker run works is at every bar you get a card… and at the end of the poker run whoever has the best poker hand wins.” The prize will be half of the money raised by the $10 fee charged to participate in the run.

After leaving Dawg Ugly, the group will ride to Smitty’s Tavern in New Holland, then Station House 81 in Commercial Point, then Pour House in Circleville, then Mainstreet Pub in Circleville, and, finally, back to Dawg Ugly in Williamsport.

Upon returning to Dawg Ugly, food will be sold for $5 a plate and there will be a 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction.

Adams said the community has come together to make this event possible.

“When I mentioned it was for [Justin], everyone was like alright, let’s do this,” she said. “Justin was such a great person. He was so nice. He became friends with everyone he met.”

